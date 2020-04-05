Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Nellie Sue Sellers Avant Creech

Nellie Sue Sellers Avant Creech Obituary
NELLIE SUE SELLERS AVANT CREECH Nellie Sue Sellers Avant Creech, 90, of Wilmington, NC died Friday April 3, 2020 at The Commons of Brightmore in Wilmington. Mrs. Creech was born in Brunswick County on September 24, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Odell Yates Sellers and Sarah Hewett Sellers. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hubert Avant and Thomas Creech. Sue had resided in New Hanover County for many years but she always considered Brunswick County her home. She is survived by two daughters, Julie Criser and husband David of Wilmington and Lori Avant-Brown of Wilmington; a brother, Garland Sellers of Ohio; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Due to health concerns with Covid-19 services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Supply. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 5, 2020
