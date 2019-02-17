|
NELVA POTTER HAMMONDS Nelva Potter Hammonds, 90 of Wilmington NC passed away peacefully on February 14 at Azalea Health and Rehab Center where she had resided for the past year. She leaves behind her son Ted and his wife Debi, daughter Nancy Walker and husband Herb, son Robert and his wife Betty, a brother Edward Potter and his wife Sue, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents Gertrude and Mel and a brother Sedric. Nelva was born March 25, 1928 in Kelly NC. She moved to Wilmington as a young child and enjoyed a wonderful childhood on 4th St. She graduated from New Hanover High School in 1948 and shortly after she married the love of her life Robert. They raised their 3 children in the Sunset Park neighborhood where they had many fun times with family and friends. Nelva worked for a few years at Century Mills, but her main occupation was being a loving and caring wife and mother. She loved rocking babies, watching her soap operas and sitting on her big front porch where she enjoyed feeding the neighborhood kids plates of homemade french fries. And if you were lucky and came by on a Sunday (or attended a family reunion) you were able to enjoy a delicious piece of BBQ chicken made with her famous homemade sauce. Most mornings for many years you would find Nelva in "her" booth at Hardee's. She loved going for breakfast, reading the paper and talking with her many Hardee's buddies. The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Azalea Health and Rehab, who treated her with love and compassion, made sure she was looking pretty and encouraged her and us as she battled with Dementia. Visitation will be Sunday, February 17th from 1-3 at Coble Ward Smith Funeral Home at 3915 Oleander Drive. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, February 18th at 1:30 at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Shipyard Blvd. with the Rev. Chris Jarman officiating. The family request that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Poston Baptist Church 4121 S NC Highway 11 Wallace NC 28466 in memory of Nelva Hammonds.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 17, 2019