Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Swain Williamson

Nina Swain Williamson Obituary
NINA SWAIN WILLIAMSON Nina Swain Williamson, 89 of Shallotte died Sunday, December 15, 2019. Mrs. Williamson was born May 30, 1930, daughter of the late Tom and Mazel Swain. She enjoyed gardening and shopping at Belk. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Shallotte. Her good advice was always welcome to her family and friends. She had great empathy for others and saw the best in everyone. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death was her husband, Wilfred Williamson, daughter, Angela Long, and infant son, Baby Boy Williamson. Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Williamson of Shallotte; son-in-law, Marvin Long, Jr. of Shallotte; grandchildren, Christopher Long and Stephanie Long; and great grandchildren, Hannah Long and Daniel Moscarelli. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 17, 2019
