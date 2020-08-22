NITA KISER Nita Mobley Kiser, 73, of Oak Island NC gained her heavenly wings on August 19th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born and raised in Gastonia, NC, she was part of the first graduating class of Hunter Huss High School in 1965. She lived and worked in Gastonia until moving to Oak Island in 2009 as co-founding partner of Custom Island Homes by Ken Kiser. She was heavily involved in the architecture and design of homes and often would be given carte blanche for the design and color scheme; with homeowners being elated with the final product. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island and enjoyed singing in the choir, especially the holiday cantatas. She also loved her Sunday school classes with the young children bringing them candy and drinks every week. Her smile and crystal blue eyes would light up any room. She was generous beyond words whether you were friend or stranger. Nita is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Dot Mobley, sister Donna Jarvis, and son Jason Kiser. She is survived by her loving husband Ken of 35 years, sons Allen (Marla) of Gastonia, NC and Eric Rainwater (Amanda) of Oak Island, NC; brothers Mike and Steve Mobley of Gastonia and granddaughters Megan and Taylor Rainwater whom she cherished. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island Chapel. The family will receive friends at 1:00 prior to the service. Services will also be held in Gastonia on Monday, August 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island Chapel



