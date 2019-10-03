Home

Nita Lambert Powell

Nita Lambert Powell Obituary
NITA LAMBERT POWELL Nita Lambert Powell, 73 of Whiteville died Wednesday, October 2 ,2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late George Jerry Lambert and Mary Louise Woodcock and was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Powell and a Granddaughter, Lexi Rae Powell. She was a member of Grace Bible Church in Whiteville and worked for Federal Paper for 37 years as a purchasing clerk. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Lisa Powell Ward (Jamie) of Whiteville, N.C. and a son, Jerome Allen Powell (Jill) of Whiteville, N.C. two Grandsons. , Jacob Ward and Drake Powell. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Grace Bible Church in Whiteville with Rev. Tony Ripley officiating with burial following in the Whiteville Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice @ 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. or Grace Bible Church @ P.O. Box 1967, Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 3, 2019
