NOAH COOK ANDERSON April 22, 1987 - October 11, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Noah Cook Anderson who died suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Noah was born April 22, 1987 to the late Jasper (Jay) Anderson and Bobbie Cook Anderson in Wilmington, NC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Helen and Harold Cook, and paternal grandfather, Jasper Anderson. He leaves to cherish his memory his grandmother, Dorothy Anderson of Greenville, his aunts Susan Cook and Frances Hairr (Carl), both of Clinton, Shirley Rutledge (David) of Atlantic Beach, Kathy Baldree (Ray) of Winterville, and an uncle, Donald Anderson of Greenville. Noah will be forever remembered by his dearest friends Connie Batchelder and Josh Smith of Wilmington and his loving dog companion Maggie. A private service will be held later.



