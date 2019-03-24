|
|
NORA EDWARDS BROWN Nora Edwards Brown was born the third of January 1926 in the district of Hulme, in the city of Manchester, England. Nora went home to be with the heavenly angels and hosts on March 11, 2019 at the age of ninety-three. As a young lady, Nora grew up during World War II, with bombs, air raids, air raid shelters, and rations. At age twenty, Nora came to the United States on a boat with her three year old son through Ellis Island and settled in Augusta, Georgia. Nora was married to Thomas Edwin (Ted) Brown, and they had a full and rich family life with four sons and one daughter. Nora's life exemplified one of service to others as demonstrated through her involvement with the Catholic church, the community, and with other organizations that inspired her compassionate heart. "You get a lot more than you give." Is how Nora explained her life philosophy that led to a dedication of volunteering and helping others in need. Whether it was with the Ladies Guild, the Parish Hall, the hospital, special needs school, or hospice, Nora was giving of herself. The crown jewel of her legacy was her time at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Nora, along with three other founders, opened the first Hospice in the state of North Carolina in 1979. As the Director of Volunteers, Nora was there when the first patient passed and remained for thirteen and a half years to watch the organization grow from ten volunteers to over a thousand. When asked about her hospice work Nora said; "There is nothing sad about it, I mean, you know you are doing something for them and you just get so close to them. I mean you become part of the family." Nora retired in 1993, shortly after her husband Ted had passed in their home at Wrightsville Beach with the support of her children and the organization she loved so much. Even in retirement Nora continued spending her time volunteering, baking, knitting, reading, and supporting others through trying times. Nora was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth Taylor and Thomas Edwards, her three brothers Tom, Charlie and Bob, and her sister Edith. Nora was predeceased by her husband Thomas (Ted) Edwin Brown, of Wilmington, NC who died September 20, 1992. Nora is survived by her five adult children the oldest Chris (wife Suzanne), Tom (wife Linnane), Kedar (partner Lynn), Paul (wife Kristi) and their daughter Elizabeth. Nora was 'Nana' to thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Nora remained greatly loved and a very precious Aunt to her family in England throughout her life. "Always be mindful of the needs of others." runs deep within the family's life philosophy. Nora will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was known as a woman of elegance, grace and a heart of gold. There are countless numbers of people who have been blessed by her works. She is deeply loved by all who knew her. Go in Peace, Dear One, Go in Peace. A funeral mass will be held at St Therese Catholic Church at Wrightsville Beach at 12pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 with a reception to follow immediately after mass in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Nora's remembrance. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019