NORA LEIGH WAYNE Nora Leigh Wayne, 75, of Lake Waccamaw passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1945 in New Hanover County, the daughter of the late Lathal Wayne and Kitty Council Wayne. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Kate Hildreth; son, Robert Bradford Hill, Jr.; granddaughter, Rebecca Grace Hildreth. Due to the unique circumstances brought on by current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held. The family is planning a public service at a later date to honor her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net