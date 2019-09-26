Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
Noreen V. Ewing

Noreen V. Ewing Obituary
NOREEN V. EWING Noreen V. Ewing, 72 of St. James Plantation, formerly of Pines Lake, Wayne, NJ, passed away on September 22, 2019. Mrs. Ewing was born March 1, 1947 to the late Albert and Cecelia Verrinder. Noreen was a culinary teacher at Bergen County Vocational High School in New Jersey. She was a very active person, enjoying volleyball, tennis, skiing, and had been a life guard. Noreen loved animals and had many dogs over the years. She was a member of the Oak Island Elk's Lodge. One of Noreen's favorite places was the beach at LBI and Oak Island. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Richard Ewing; a son Michael Ewing; a daughter Samantha Ewing; two grandsons, Kyle Ewing and Nolan Ewing; and two brothers. She was preceded in death by a brother Daniel Verrinder. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 4th, 2019 in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 26, 2019
