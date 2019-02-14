|
NORMA EDENS REGISTER September 27, 1938 - February 10, 2019 Norma Edens Register passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Magnolias in Santee, South Carolina. She was born September 27, 1938, in Wilmington, NC to the late Pender and Madeline Justice Edens. Norma grew up in Hampstead, NC and graduated from Topsail High School in 1956. She retired from D.J. Powers in 2007 following a 47-year career in the International Shipping and Freight Forwarding business. Norma has been a long-time member of Barlow Vista Baptist Church, and she also attended Pine Valley Baptist Church for many years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Register Meno and Ruth's husband, Victor Meno. Survivors include her son, Scott Register (Lynne); grandchildren, Bradley Meno, Ashley Meno Untalan (John), Delia Register Smith (Barrett), Wesley Meno (Olivia); great-grandchildren, Grayson Smith, Lyric Untalan, and Lorelei Smith; sister, Jeanette Edens Newman, nieces and nephews; Debbie Newman Kincaid (Mark), Jimmy Newman, Pender Newman (Beth) and Annette Newman Rowan (Mark). A memorial service will be held at 11am, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Barlow Vista Baptist Church in Hampstead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edisto Home Care & Hospice in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 14, 2019