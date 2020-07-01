NORMA JEAN JOHNSON On June 24, 2020 Norma Jean Johnson passed away after a hard fought battle with Alzheimers. She departed this earthly life while at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Norma was born on October 1, 1930 daughter to the late Ina Mae and Evan Martin in Elkin N.C. She is preceded in death by her husband David Ray Johnson, an infant daughter Hamby Jane and sisters Patricia Walters, Dorothy Jones, Marion Johnson, and Mary David Ray Johnson, an infant daughter Hamby Jane and sisters Patricia Walters, Dorothy Jones, Marion Johnson, and Mary Caudill. She is survived by her children Jeannie Lanier and husband Mark of Wilmington, Mike Johnson of Carolina Beach N.C. and Marc Johnson of Jonesville. She also leaves behind her grandchildren David Lanier of Wilmington, Brooke Johnson of Jonesville, and Sara Johnson of Greensboro. Her sister Blendon Travis is the only surviving sibling. Norma was always a happy person, constantly singing, dancing, laughing, her love of life could seen in her smile, and she saw the beauty in simple everyday things. She loved people, music and had never met a stranger. Her infectious laughter would bring a smile to even the sternest face. Norma resided at The Woods at Holly Tree for 7 years. Before COVID-19, musical activities were abundant and she never missed one. She was up dancing and singing even if no one else chose to join her. She radiated happiness and joy wherever she went. Norma retired after 35 years of teaching first and second graders. Her love of children was with her until the day she passed. Any child no matter what race, rich or poor; she loved them all equally. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Woods at Holly Tree for giving her such a safe and loving environment in which to live. Thanks to Golden Heart Caregivers for taking such good care of her near the end of her. Lastly a heartfelt gratitude to Andy Illobre, Lindsay and the loving, caring staff at Masonboro Family Medicine for taking such great care of Mom over these years. Thank you to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for making Mom's last days filled with dignity, comfort and free from pain. If there are angel that walk among us, you will find them here.



