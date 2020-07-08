1/1
Norma Martin Johnson
NORMA MARTIN JOHNSON Norma Martin Johnson, age 89 of Wilmington, N.C., passed away June 24, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center. Norma was born in Elkin, to the late Ina Wagoner Martin and Evan Martin. She survived by her children, Jeannie Lanier, Mike Johnson, Mark Johnson, grandchildren, Brooke Johnson, David Lanier, and Sara Johnson. Funeral Services will be held, Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Chris Norman. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
My heart is saddened to hear of the passing of your sweet Mother! Norma was always a joy to see when I would visit with my sister, Shirley Tartt, who was a resident at Holly Tree as well. They were like two peas in a pod! When Shirley left from Holly Tree last year due to a medical accident I knew I would miss seeing sweet Norma Jean and often wondered how she was doing. I have some fond memories of her and my sister together! Norma was a really good friend to Shirley and helped make the transition to Holly Tree more enjoyable. They were always together and "up to something." I know Shirley missed her in the months after leaving there. Shirley (who also suffers with demenia) often calls me Norma and I take that with the highest praise.

May our great comforter, Holy Spirit, fill your lives with a peace that passes all understanding in the days and months ahead and may your memories bring a smile to your face as you recall your sweet Norma Jean...
Jeanette Baltezegar
Friend
