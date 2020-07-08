My heart is saddened to hear of the passing of your sweet Mother! Norma was always a joy to see when I would visit with my sister, Shirley Tartt, who was a resident at Holly Tree as well. They were like two peas in a pod! When Shirley left from Holly Tree last year due to a medical accident I knew I would miss seeing sweet Norma Jean and often wondered how she was doing. I have some fond memories of her and my sister together! Norma was a really good friend to Shirley and helped make the transition to Holly Tree more enjoyable. They were always together and "up to something." I know Shirley missed her in the months after leaving there. Shirley (who also suffers with demenia) often calls me Norma and I take that with the highest praise.



May our great comforter, Holy Spirit, fill your lives with a peace that passes all understanding in the days and months ahead and may your memories bring a smile to your face as you recall your sweet Norma Jean...

Jeanette Baltezegar

Friend