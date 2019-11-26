Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
(910) 754-3333
Norma Robertson Edwards


1938 - 2019
Norma Robertson Edwards Obituary
NORMA ROBERTSON EDWARDS Norma Robertson Edwards, 81, of Ocean Isle Beach died Saturday November 23, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Wilmington. Mrs. Edwards was born in Williamsburg, Virginia on February 20, 1938 and was the daughter of the late William W. and Hattie Geneva Benninghoe Robertson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edwards. She is survived by a son, James Clayton Edwards and wife Cindy of Shallotte; three daughters, Angela Denise Bush and husband Kenneth of Wilmington, Regina Edwards Gore of Blairsville, Georgia, Shelia Jean Langston of Sunset Beach; a brother, Freddie Robertson and wife Teresa of Williamsburg, Va.; a sister, Gloria Thrash of Silver Springs, Md.; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1406 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28412. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 26, 2019
