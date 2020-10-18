NORMA WOOD Norma Wood passed away on October 10, 2020 in her home in Wilmington, NC. She was 93. She was born in White Plains, NY. She married Dr. Harold Wood (Woodie) and lived in Huntington, New York where she raised five children. She and her husband moved to Carolina Beach in the early 90's. Norma was a long-time member of St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and Stephen minister. She loved music: played the piano and sang in the church choir. Over the years, she volunteered her services at the St. Andrews church office, Meals on Wheels, and the Seaman's Center. Norma and her husband, Woodie, were avid sailors, choosing to vacation on their boat and travel to ports all along the East Coast. Norma made many friends in Wilmington, especially those from her church and in her tennis group. She is survived by four children: Barbara Larson (husband Andy), Kathryn Wood, Linda Sims (husband David) and David Wood (wife Jean Ellen). She enjoyed her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be reunited in Heaven with her husband, Woodie, and her son, Douglas, who pre-deceased her. She will be missed by friends and family but remembered for her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. There is no service scheduled at this time; however, her ashes will be scattered in the Scattering Garden at St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church.



