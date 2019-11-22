|
NORMAN EMMONS Norman Henry Emmons, 90, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center of natural causes. He is survived by his daughter, Cymbeline Leach and her husband Mark; his granddaughter Stacie Smith and her husband Jud; his sister Gracia Berwick and family; his niece Sherron Arnez and family; his brother Wanye Emmons and family. In his early years, Mr. Emmons was a member of the United States Army, a career employee of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, and an avid camper. While enjoying the many joys life gave him, being a husband and father was by far his favorite. After relocating to Wilmington, NC with his with Betsy, he enjoyed the slower pace and warmer climates of southern coastal life. He could often be found enjoying a cup of coffee at Hardee's with his breakfast club or eating popcorn on a Saturday night with his granddaughter. Mr. Emmons was a hardworking, love giving, honest man who will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held November 23rd at 11am at Myrtle Grove EPC, (Wilmington, NC) with a light luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . 225N Michigan ave. Fl.17 Chicago, IL 60601
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 22, 2019