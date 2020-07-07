NORMAN MURRAY Norman Ray Murray 86, of Wilmington passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Norman was born in Hopewell, VA on September 24, 1933, the son of the late John Henry and Josephine Horne Murray. He wa a retired Electrical Contractor in the Heat & Air Field. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Janet Cline Murray; brother Ernest Lee Murray and wife Chris; daughter Stephaine Lynn Keller and husband Gary; son Michael Murray and wife Kathy; sister Linda Moore; five grandsons and one great-granddaughter; sister-in-law Norma Jean Fleming; nephews Eddie Williams and wife Beth and Ricky Williams and daughter Shelby; His aunt Edna Strickland; cousins Debra Smith; Carl Murray and Milton Murray. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel with Rev.Steve Hall and Rev. Will Hoyle officiating. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family will see friends Thursday 10 AM until service time. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Paul's United Methodist Church building fund at 300 Harper Avenue Carolina Beach, NC 28428. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.