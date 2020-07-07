1/
Norman Murray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORMAN MURRAY Norman Ray Murray 86, of Wilmington passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Norman was born in Hopewell, VA on September 24, 1933, the son of the late John Henry and Josephine Horne Murray. He wa a retired Electrical Contractor in the Heat & Air Field. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Janet Cline Murray; brother Ernest Lee Murray and wife Chris; daughter Stephaine Lynn Keller and husband Gary; son Michael Murray and wife Kathy; sister Linda Moore; five grandsons and one great-granddaughter; sister-in-law Norma Jean Fleming; nephews Eddie Williams and wife Beth and Ricky Williams and daughter Shelby; His aunt Edna Strickland; cousins Debra Smith; Carl Murray and Milton Murray. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel with Rev.Steve Hall and Rev. Will Hoyle officiating. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family will see friends Thursday 10 AM until service time. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Paul's United Methodist Church building fund at 300 Harper Avenue Carolina Beach, NC 28428. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral
11:00 AM
Wilmington Funeral Chapel.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved