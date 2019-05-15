|
NORMAN WAYNE DAVENPORT Norman Wayne Davenport, age 75, of Wilmington, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born in Snow Hill, NC on November 26, 1943, to the late Rev. Norman Frank and Bertha Wooten Davenport. He attended and graduated from Goldsboro High School and attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. As founder of Wilmington Auto Salvage, cars were Wayne's life. He loved buying and selling cars and most of all, building relationships with those people he did business with. Wayne was also a member of Grace Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his younger brother, Steve Davenport. Wayne is survived by his wife, Barbara Adams Davenport; son, Norman Dexter Davenport and wife Cameron of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Drew Flanagan and husband, Dillon, of Nashville, TN, Carter Davenport, Sydney Davenport, Luke Davenport, Judson Davenport, and Chase Davenport; brother, Donald Davenport and wife, Judy; sister-in-law, Greta Davenport; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2:00PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Dr. Jay Knowles and Dr. J. D. Herchenhahn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Please leave prayers and condolences for the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 15, 2019