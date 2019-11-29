|
|
NORWOOD DEE "BUDDY" BOONE Norwood Dee "Buddy" Boone of Wilmington, NC, departed his earthly life on Friday morning at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center in Wilmington. Born on May 12, 1949, he was the son of the late Norwood Dewitt Boone and Janie Parker Boone. He was also preceded in death by special uncles—Lloyd Boone and wife Annie Marion and Robert Frank Boone and wife Mildred. Left to cherish his memory are his wife—Sandra King Boone; daughter—Dawn Boone Thompson and husband Brad; grandchildren—Patrick Emery, Simon Emery, and Anna Grace Emery; nephews—Tony Parker and wife Kristen, Wayne King and wife Gretchen; niece Dotti Hienold and husband Clint; great niece and nephews—Kyle K., Eryn, Kyle P., Rebecca, and Alex; cousins—Emily Jessup and husband Ben, Jayne McLean, Sonny Parker, and Hugh Johnson and wife Wendi; special friends—Chuck Johnson and wife Cindi, and his many other special friends. Buddy was a helper. He was passionate about his service on the Wallace Fire Department as the Fire Marshal and as a volunteer Firefighter until his passing. After a nearly 30 year career as a supervisor and HazMat member at DuPont, he spent his retirement with his wife, Sandy, at their home in Wilmington, and at White Lake with family and friends. Buddy loved volunteering for the US Coast Guard Cutter Northwinds, connecting deployed service members with their family via HAM radio phone patch calls. Airplanes were always an important part of Buddy's life, whether building or flying model airplanes with the Wilmington Model Flying Club, or serving as a crew member on the Spirit of North Carolina, A-26 Invader, Flying NC WarBirds Museum. In recent years, Buddy spent much of his time volunteering at Windermere Presbyterian Church, assisting with the sound and grounds maintenance. As well as assisting any other group or person in need, most recently the Sudan Shriners Annual Fish Fry. Buddy loved God, his family, especially his three grandchildren; Patrick, Simon, and Anna Grace, and his church. A visitation and brief memorial will be held at Windermere Presbyterian Church in Wilmington on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm. A visitation will also be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wallace Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm. Interment immediately following at Rockfish Church Cemetery, Wallace, NC. Flowers appreciated or memorial donations to Windermere Presbyterian Church, Wilmington, NC or Wallace Fire Department.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 29, 2019