ODIS R. JARMAN age 91, of Wilmington, went to Heaven, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born January 30, 1928 in Wilmington to Janie B. Rourk and W.S. Rourk, Sr. who both preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady E. Jarman, Sr. She retired from F.W. Woolworth. She was a member of Lake Forest Baptist Church and the Goodtimers Band. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Duke College Basketball, and her relationship with The Lord. She loved to travel with her family and decorating her yard for holidays. She won awards for the best yard in Wilmington. She was well known for her cheesecakes and broccoli cornbread. She loved to shop and drink coffee. She is survived by her son, Grady E. Jarman, Jr. and his wife, Joyce of Atkinson; two daughters: Belinda D. Lawson and her late husband of Wilmington, Robert A. Lawson; Cathy J. Anderson and her husband Jay of Atkinson; her grandchildren: Kelli J. Hines, Melvin Debose, Jr., Grady Jarman, III, Samuel Jarman, Sabrina Jarman, Alex Jarman, Nicole Dennis, James Anderson, Jr., Donna Poyner, and Jeanie Anderson, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Lake Forest Baptist Church with Pastor Burt Vezina and Deacon Bill Penny officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in the Wilmington National Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to Elderhaus at Greenfield Lake, Lower Cape Fear Hospice and caregiver, Christina Williamson. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 5, 2019