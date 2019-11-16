|
OLEG GABRIEL CONNELL Oleg Gabriel Connell, 26 of Wilmington NC just passed through November 14th 2019 at 11pm. Service and memorial will be announced at a later date; please refer to family and facebook for details to come. Oleg was born in Siberia, Russia and adopted along with his sister Julia Connell Johnson by Amy Anderson Connell and Richard Lee Connell in 1999. He attended New Hanover and Hoggard High Schools. He loved Art/ illustration, Surfing, music and living life everyday as if it was his last. He never met a stranger and loved those around him with the vastness of the ocean. Oleg is survived by his sister, Julia Connell Johnson; Mother, Amy Anderson Connell; and father, Richard Lee Connell.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 16, 2019