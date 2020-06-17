OLEN BATTEN Olen Batten, 59, of Whiteville, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Olen was employed by Southern Industrial Constructors in Wilmington, North Carolina for 18 years where he was a dedicated, loyal worker who never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Batten. Olen leaves behind his mother, Hilda Batten of Clarkton; wife of 39 years, Terri W. Batten of the home; two daughters: Candice Brisson of Clarkton, Lindsay Edwards of Whiteville; brother, Jeffrey Batten and wife Melinda of Bladenboro; sister, Karen Palmer and husband Mike of Whiteville; half-sister, Mona Batten of Clarkton; half-brother, Glenn Batten of Kinston; four grandchildren: Kylie Brisson, Alexa Edwards, Kade Brisson, and Khloe Edwards. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, June 17th at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home. The family welcomes all who wish to attend; however, all attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A rotation of 25 people will be allowed at a time. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18th at 1pm in the Western Prong Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Kinlaw officiating service.



