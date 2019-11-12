|
OLIVE JEAN BROWN Olive Jean Brown, age 91, passed away and went to be with our lord on November 8, 2019. Olive leaves behind her husband of 62 years Joseph Benjamin Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Todd Smith, Sr. & Olive Blanch Cuthrell Smith, her first husband, Floyd Richard Bettes, Sr., sister, Delphia Eunice Lydick, bother, William Todd Smith Jr and daughter, Lorie Jo Brown. She leaves behind four children and their spouses, Floyd Richard "Rich" Bettes, Jr. and wife, Kathy, Leslie Gail Kelley and husband, Randy, Todd Simpson Bettes and wife, Lynn, and Daniel Allan Brown and wife, Judi. Olive is survived by five grandchildren, Daniel Patrick Brown, January Brown Nothe, Christine Cartell Bettes, Sarah Elizabeth Bettes and Timothy Joseph Bettes. Olive is also survived by four great-grandchildren. She spent all of her life actively involved in the Methodist church. She worked as church secretary and later concentrated on raising her family. She was extremely passionate about both. She enjoyed traveling, reading, music, and art. Olive, like her older brother, (although very humble), was quite an artist. Most of all, she enjoyed laughing, and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered by her one of a kind character and charm, her compassion and unconditional love and kindness, her magical hugs and her wonderful spirit. Her profound love of family, friends, and God defined the angel heaven has gained. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Carolina Beach, with Rev. Shawn Blackwelder officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the at act.all.org Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 12, 2019