OLIVETTE MERRICK MCGILL Olivette Merrick McGill, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Young Missionary Temple CME Church, 2901 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, NC. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church. Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC. She is survived by: Daughter, Delwyn Massenburg King; Sons, John W. Massenburg, Major Ivan L. Massenburg, Pierre A. Massenburg and Andre' H. Massenburg, all of Raleigh, NC, Don R. Massenburg (Hadelyn) of Greensboro, NC; Sister, Zelma Richardson of Anguilla, WI. Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 11, 2020.