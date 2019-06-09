|
|
OLLIE IRVIN CAINES Ollie Irvin Caines, age 99, of Wilmington, a two year resident of Bradley Creek Health Center, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather-he was born in Chadbourn NC, on May 27, 1920. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gladys Leah Hickman Caines. They were married for 74 years. Ollie was the son of the late Samuel Kinchen Caines and Florence Collins Caines. He was one of eleven children. Two brothers and six sisters preceded him in death. He is survived by a daughter, Wanda Caines Johnston (H.C.) of Wilmington; two sons, Billy Joe Caines of Wilmington and Terry Chris Caines (Peg) of Jamestown; five grandchildren; Lyle Johnston (Dana), Brent Johnston, Kelly Caines Buchanan, Chris Caines, and Marcy Caines Murphy (LaTasha) and five great-grandchildren; Tanner Johnston, Madison Johnston, Kelsi Johnston, Nolan Murphy, and Hayden Murphy. He also leaves behind one sister, Tootsie Caines Register of Jacksonville, FL, and one brother, Samuel Kinchen Caines Jr (Arrie) of Riegelwood, and a number of nieces and nephews. Ollie retired form CSX Rail Transportation as a conductor after 42 years of service including service with Atlantic Coastline, Seaboard Coastline, and finally CSX. He was a member of the Railroaders Old Timers Club. He was an Elder Emeritus of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, and pier fishing. The family will receive family and friends Monday, June 10, from 6-8 pm at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Wilmington, NC, on Tuesday, June 11 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 9, 2019