|
|
ONEIL CAISON Mr. Oneil Caison, 86, of Supply died Friday January 17, 2020 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mr. Caison was born in Brunswick County on January 28, 1933 and was the son of the late Samuel Sidney Caison and Curtie Fulford Caison. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Benny Caison. Mr. Caison owned and operated Caison Construction Inc. and Ocean Breeze Campground. He was a member of Sabbath Home Baptist Church where he taught the Adult Sunday School Class for 37 years and he also served as a Deacon and on other various committees. Mr. Oneil loved helping others. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shelba Holden Caison; two sons, Jeff Caison and Kyle Caison of Supply; his granddaughter, Amanda Caison Register; three great grandchildren, Destiny, Catilyn, Lane. Funeral services will be held Monday January 20th, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Sabbath Home Baptist Church with Reverend Doug Worley, Reverend Foyd Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be, Henderson Caison, Jr., Ken Caison, Sid Holden, Daniel Holden, Jarett Elliott, Jeremy Elliott. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be, Wayne Smith, Deedy White, Alfonza Roach, Edgar Wooten, Keith Caison, Mark Saunders, Elwood Cheers The family will receive friends at the church on Monday afternoon one hour prior to the service and other times from the residence. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service Supply Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020