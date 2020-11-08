1/1
Osamu Joseph Sueyoshi
OSAMU JOSEPH SUEYOSHI Osamu Joseph Sueyoshi, 34, of Raleigh, NC passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born May 26, 1986 in Wilmington, NC, the son of Hiroshi Sueyoshi and Jane Tierney. He was preceded in death by two uncles, Paul Tierney and David Tierney. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Tadashi Sueyoshi; three aunts, Maureen Tierney Baron (Paul), Ellen S. Tierney (David), and Terri Tierney; cousins Daniel, Kristen, Tristan and Colby; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Japan. Osamu was a graduate of Hoggard High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Asian Studies from UNC Chapel Hill. He became fluent in Japanese and taught English in Japan as well as tutored Japanese children in Chapel Hill. He had worked as an archivist for the past nine years. Osamu was a beloved and loving brother, son, cousin, nephew, friend and band mate. He had the best sense of humor and always made the people around him laugh with constant jokes and quick, witty comebacks. He loved spending time outdoors, composing music, playing in his band No Love and surrounding himself with Japanese culture. During the winter holidays he would make sure there was a fire going in the fireplace while he prepared exquisite meals for his family. Osamu had the purest heart and will be forever missed.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
