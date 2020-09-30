OSCAR LEWIS Mr. Oscar Lewis, of Rocky Point, NC was called to his eternal home in glory by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Kentucky on January 23, 1928 and was 92 years old. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Liza Jane Lewis; three sons: James Harold Lewis, Oscar Lewis, Jr., and Otis Roger Lewis; three brothers, James (Jim) Lewis, Chester Lewis, and Steve Lewis; two sisters, Mary Fields and Margaret Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Rosie Price Lewis; one daughter, Lisa Myrick and Reverend Rocky Myrick; three stepsons, Norman Merritt and Fran, Stephen Merritt and Brenda, and Tony Merritt and Gigi; two brothers, Hobert Lewis, Ray Lewis and Loretta; two sisters, Ruth Johnson, and Kathleen Lewis. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Oscar was an avid fisherman, bowler, gardener, and took great pride in his profession of carpentry. He could build just about anything and he was a perfectionist in his work. Many family and friends have memories woven throughout their homes where he built, remodeled, added on, or repaired a part of it. Many throughout the summer months would reap the fruits of his labor in his beloved vegetable garden. He would come by with plastic grocery bags of fresh vegetables saying while smiling, "I'm just making my rounds." He was a loving and giving man. If you needed help, all you had to do was ask him and he would be there. Oscar was a member of Victory Christian Fellowship in Rocky Point where a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 3 at 11:00 a.m. The family gives special thanks for the love and care that Oscar received from the nurses of Lower Cape Fear Life Care of Wilmington and in lieu of flowers, they would like donations to be made to this wonderful group of health care providers.



