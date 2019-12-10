|
OSCAR MORRIS BROWN, JR. Oscar Morris Brown, Jr., 89, of Wilmington, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear HospiceCare Center. Morris was born on February 24, 1930, in Wilmington to the late Oscar Morris and Marie Alice (Hines) Brown. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1948 then served in the U. S. Army as a sniper in the Korean War. He then served in the U.S. Army reserves for 5 years. Morris then spent the next 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier until his retirement. He was a Christian, having accepted Jesus as his Savior in his early teens and remained faithful to the end. Morris served as a Deacon in several churches and was currently a member of College Acres Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Jordan Brown; his daughter, Beverly (Susie) Brown and her daughter, Kelsey Carter; his son, Randy Morris Brown and his wife, Susan and their children, Sydney Brown and Ryan Brown. in addition to his parents, Morris was also preceded in death by his brother, William Kenneth Brown. A graveside service will be held at Jordan's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, with Dr. Glenn Bohannon officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 10, 2019