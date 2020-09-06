OSCAR ROMULUS "SONNY" SIMPSON, III Oscar Romulus "Sonny" Simpson III, age 80, of Wilmington NC, died September 5, 2020. He was born in Wilmington November 6, 1939 to the late Oscar Romulus Simpson Jr. and Lillie Mae Kluttz Simpson. Sonny attended the original Bradley Creek Elementary School until the family moved to Lumberton in 1947. He graduated in 1958 from Lumberton High School where he was a member of the basketball team and voted best looking in his senior class. He graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1962, and in 1964 he moved back to Wilmington where he began his 38-year career as a claims specialist with State Farm insurance until his retirement. Sonny was an Eagle Scout, a Mason, a Shriner, and an Elk Lodge 532 where he served as Exalted Ruler. Sonny was also a member of The Surf Club at Wrightsville Beach. Sonny always loved the Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach area. After the family moved to Lumberton, he returned often to the family beach house on Crane Street. After graduation from college, he decided to make the area his permanent home. He enjoyed socializing with his friends at the local Wrightsville Beach watering holes, such as the World Famous Spot, and restaurants. He enjoyed fishing with his kids, watching the Tar Heels in person and on TV, oyster roasts, and traveling. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Stadiem Simpson, son John Jefferson Simpson and wife Laura of Raleigh, son Michael Brian Simpson of Wilmington, and brother Jack Simpson of Wilmington. A private service will be held for the family. Memorials may be made to The Lower Cape Fear Life Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store