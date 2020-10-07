1/1
Oscar Smith Plasket
OSCAR SMITH PLASKET Oscar Smith Plasket died at Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice on October 2, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Salem N.J. on May 10, 1930 to the late William B. and Katie Plasket. He was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Carmela (Millie) Leno in 2010. Also sisters Mary Daugherty, Dorothy Conover and brother William B Plasket Jr. killed in action in WW11. He is survived by his sons William B. of NJ, Terry L of NJ, David W of Pa., daughters Linda Lemcke of Oregon, Valerie Minerd of NJ, and stepdaughter Kimberle Halligan of NY, NY. He felt blessed to have had all of them in his life. Oscar retired from the DuPont Co. in 1985 with 35 years of continuous service having worked in locations in NJ, Delaware and Wilmington NC. He moved to Wilmington in 1973. Oscar was a long time friend of Bill W. Oscar's family would like to extend their gratitude to Sara Westermark, Julie Elizabeth Pourcho, Susan Prentice, Sara Walter, Dr. and Mrs. Richard Gutsin, Dr. and Mrs. Laif Lofgren and Joel Pretlow. A memorial service will be announced in the near future. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
