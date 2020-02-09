|
OTIS HACKETT JOHNSON, JR. Otis Hackett Johnson, Jr., known as "Bud" or "Buddy" to his friends, passed away on February 4, 2020 after a short stay at Davis Health Center. He was 99 years young and was looking forward to that 100th birthday party with friends and family. Buddy, who sustained an amazing life in his home until very recently, was able to do so with the helping hands and loving support of many friends and family. He was truly a member of "The Greatest Generation". Buddy was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to parents Mary Stone Johnson and Dr. Otis Hackett Johnson. The family moved to Morehead City, NC where he spent his childhood. He attended Morehead City Schools in his early years; then graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, Va in 1937. Bud spent short times at Cornell University and Wake Forest University. He served in the Army Air Corps, stationed in Virginia, Mississippi, Colorado, Illinois, and Alaska. While stationed in Illinois, he met his wife, Kay, who was working in the clerical pool. They married in 1943 before he deployed to Elmendorf Field in Alaska. Upon returning from WWII service, Bud re-enrolled in North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC graduating in Agronomy from the School of Horticulture in 1947. He received a MS in Horticulture from the University of Delaware in 1951. After living a short time in Morehead City, NC the family moved to Wilmington, NC where Bud took a position as Agronomist with the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1956. He was involved in natural resource management and management of reservoir projects with the Corps, retiring in 1980. Since his retirement, he enjoyed volunteering with the NC Agricultural Extension Service as a Master Gardener; serving on the board of Porters Neck Quality of Life Assn; and member of the Board of Directors and vice-president of the Northeast New Hanover Conservancy. He was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hampstead (since 1987) and a member of the American Legion. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 68 years, Kathryn Baker Johnson; parents Otis and Mary Johnson; Sister Natalie Johnson Bohannon; nephew, Thomas Kevin Baker of Illinois, grand-nephew Jeffrey Baker of NC and his devoted canine companion, Precious. Buddy is survived by daughters Nancy Johnson, Christie Johnson Hawkins (Roy); very special granddaughter Amy Hawkins (Alan Thiessen) and special great-grandchildren Owen, Ryan and Dylan Thiessen of Wilmington, NC.; nephew Dave Baker (Sandra), great-nephews Jhon Baker (Kara) and son Jackson, David Baker (Katelin Stack) and daughter Ezri and sons Christian and John of Illinois; and great-niece Rhonda Baker Hannson (Leif) of Colorado. The family would like to send very special thanks to Buddy's Porters Neck Neighborhood friends, especially Charley and Debbie; to caregiver and friend Thomas Watkins of Home Instead Senior Care; the Meals on Wheels staff; agency Always Good Company; nursing staff, nursing aides and professional staff of Davis Health Center and to Lower Cape Fear Life Care. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Feb.15 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hampstead, 107 Deerfield Road, Hampstead NC. Interment will follow in the Memorial Garden with reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, Bud's family asks that you consider a donation to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hampstead- Grounds Maintenance and Beautification (107 Deerfield Road, Hampstead, NC 28441); Northeast New Hanover Conservancy (1513 Futch Creek Rd. Wilmington, NC 28411); or Lower Cape Fear Life Care,(1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401). Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2020