OTIS HAYWARD JOHNSON, JR. Otis Hayward Johnson, Jr. of Wilmington, NC passed away on June 29th, 2020. Otis was born in Washington, D.C. on September 8, 1937 to Irene and Otis Johnson and spent his early years in the greater Washington area where he attended The Landon School for Boys and McDonough Military School. After his family moved to Florida, he attended Sarasota High School and then moved North to attend college at Lehigh University where he studied Industrial Engineering. Upon graduation he traveled in Europe (courtesy of his Dad), visited the Orient for several years (courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps) and moved to New York City where he worked for two Fortune 100 companies and Arthur Andersen & Co. as a systems consultant. In the mid-1980's he returned to the Washington, D.C. area and started Darby Digital Communications. Based on his systems training and experience, his firm was able to assist printers and publishers in making the transition to the new field of digital and electronic publishing. In 1986 Otis met and married Carroll Taylor Sewell. Upon retirement, he and Carroll began spending more and more time in North Carolina. In an effort to stay active, he became increasingly interested in the application of Systems Engineering principles for the design and construction of attractive, efficient, and easy to build affordable housing. He is survived by his wife Carroll of 34 years, his children Michelle Johnson, Douglas Johnson and stepson Taylor Sewell, and his brother and sister-in-law Philip and Suzanne Johnson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, 20 North 4th St. Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28401

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 2, 2020.
