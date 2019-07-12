OTIS N. FULFORD Otis "Papa" N. Fulford, age 90, of Ravenel, South Carolina passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Fulford was born in Brunswick County on August 25, 1928, son of the late Reverend Isaiah Fulford and Mary Hewett Fulford. He was a retired dredge boat Captain. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and watching the Atlanta Braves baseball team. Preceding him in death was his wife Evelyn "Nanny" Fulford, son Gary D. Fulford, and grandson Lil Gary Fulford. Surviving are his children, Enda Fulford of Summerville, South Carolina, Skiggy Davis and husband Rick of Manassas, Virginia, Rosa Thomas and husband Kenny of Summerville, South Carolina, Otis Fulford and wife Julie of Johns Island, South Carolina; nine grandchildren, Tim Davis, Ty Davis, Amy Sanders, Beth Whaley, Kenny (Bubba) Thomas, Andrea Driggers, Allison Fulford, and Gary Fulford III; and nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at twelve o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from eleven o'clock until twelve o'clock at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Kenny Thomas, Willie Fulford, Brandon Jorgensen, Jonathan Moore, and Adam Fulford. Honorary pallbearer will be Ty Davis. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 12, 2019