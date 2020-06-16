OTTO K. PRIDGEN, II Otto K. Pridgen II passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. He was born in Wilmington on December 30, 1928 to the late Pauline Burney Pridgen and Rev. Otto K. Pridgen, Sr. Known by his friends as OK, he spent his boyhood days in the Sunset Park neighborhood and formed friendships that lasted a lifetime. OK was a 1947 graduate of New Hanover High School and attended Wake Forest University. He completed his law degree from Wake Forest in 1953 and began his long membership in the North Carolina State Bar. During this time, he married the late Janet Volk Pridgen. He established a law practice in Wilmington on Princess Street where he was a recognizable part of the downtown landscape for over 60 years. He served the community as the Chairman of the New Hanover County Board of Elections for 5 years and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. In retirement, OK loved living in his Peden Point home that he built on the Intracoastal Waterway. He spent many hours on the porch with his constant companion, his small dog Mister. He loved driving downtown to visit old friends, riding on his lawn mower, watching his peach trees grow, and "holding court" over coffee with close friends in his living room. He is survived by a large loving family which includes four children, Victoria Volk Detweiler (Don), Cynthia Clott Pascoe (Dale), Otto K. Pridgen III (Kip) and Robin Pridgen Trojani (late husband, Gianluca). Grandchildren include, Erin Clott (Jason), Rhett Detweiler, Alec Clott, Walker Detweiler, Cristiano Trojani, Benito Trojani and Garrett Pridgen. OK had two great grandchildren Beckett and Dempsey Cole. OK is survived by his former wife, Jan Miller Pridgen. The family sends their appreciation to the most patient and loving caregivers at The Davis Community. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of OK, the family suggests First Baptist Church 411 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28401 or The Davis Community 1011 Porters Neck Road Wilmington NC 28411. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store