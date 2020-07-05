OZELLE MALLARD ALLEN Ozelle Mallard Allen, 95, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, July 1 2020, peacefully while on hospice at Bradley Creek Health Center. Ozzie was born December 30, 1924 in Trenton NC the youngest daughter of the late Robert W. and Eula D. Mallard. Ozzie left her family farm in Pollocksville NC to pursue a career as a Nurse Anesthetist, she was a pioneer. William and Ozelle Madelene Mallard were married in 1953. Known as Bill and Ozzie, they lived and worked in several states. Active in Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Sunday school, women's' circle and the Stephen's ministry. Most dear to her was the Wesley Tutors program instituted at Winter Park and Holly Tree Elementary Schools. Her hobbies were gardening, sewing, crocheting, and knitting, she made many a prayer blanket for the sick and hats for newborns. She and her husband Bill were ballroom dancers and world travelers. Ozelle was predeceased by her husband of 64 years William, and is survived by her loving daughter Madelene Pallamary of Clayton, NC, two granddaughters, Lisa Marie Dawson and Christina Diane Spivey; two great-grandchildren, McKinley William Dawson and Maya Lynn Dawson. In light of present circumstances, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Liberty Home Care and Hospice or to a charity of your choice
.