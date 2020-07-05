1/1
Ozelle Mallard Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ozelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OZELLE MALLARD ALLEN Ozelle Mallard Allen, 95, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, July 1 2020, peacefully while on hospice at Bradley Creek Health Center. Ozzie was born December 30, 1924 in Trenton NC the youngest daughter of the late Robert W. and Eula D. Mallard. Ozzie left her family farm in Pollocksville NC to pursue a career as a Nurse Anesthetist, she was a pioneer. William and Ozelle Madelene Mallard were married in 1953. Known as Bill and Ozzie, they lived and worked in several states. Active in Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Sunday school, women's' circle and the Stephen's ministry. Most dear to her was the Wesley Tutors program instituted at Winter Park and Holly Tree Elementary Schools. Her hobbies were gardening, sewing, crocheting, and knitting, she made many a prayer blanket for the sick and hats for newborns. She and her husband Bill were ballroom dancers and world travelers. Ozelle was predeceased by her husband of 64 years William, and is survived by her loving daughter Madelene Pallamary of Clayton, NC, two granddaughters, Lisa Marie Dawson and Christina Diane Spivey; two great-grandchildren, McKinley William Dawson and Maya Lynn Dawson. In light of present circumstances, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Liberty Home Care and Hospice or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved