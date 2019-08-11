|
|
PAMELA EIRA POTTER Pamela Eira Potter, 71 of Wilmington died Tuesday August 6, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Potter was born in Wilmington, NC on April 18, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Jackson Tyler Potter Sr. and Christine Willetts Potter. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Lamp Lighters. She is survived by her lifelong friend and partner, Kenneth Tharp; a son, James Sellers and wife Carolann of Bolivia; two daughters, Trennie Long and husband James of Wilmington, Kendra Tolley and husband Tommy of Southport; grandchildren, Krissy Sellers Banks, Kasey Sellers, Alyssa Duke, Christina Tolley, Liam Pollard, Bobby Grainger, Cody Long, Emily Long, Catherine Grainger; great grandchildren, Mason Banks and Deacon Duke; a sister, Priscilla Hall of Shallotte. A memorial service will be held Saturday August 17th, 2019 at Two O'clock in the afternoon at Zion United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to Zion United Methodist Church, 6864 Zion Church Rd. NE, Leland, NC 28451. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019