PAMELA JEAN REAVES Pamela Jean Reaves, 58, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Pamela was born in Apple Valley, California on June 14, 1961 to Rita Jean Grant Reaves of Goldsboro and the late Joseph Hardy Reaves. She had worked in her community having served for 13 years with the Wayne County Library, 9 years with Lowe's and also worked at Sam's Club and Goldsboro High School as a substitute teacher. A private graveside service for the family will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Park. In addition to her mother, Pamela is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Reaves of Wilmington; sisters, Karen Rose Carter and husband Walter of Wilmington and Theresa Pereira and husband Richard of Florida; two grandchildren, Jeremiah Carson and Elijah Carson; and several nieces and nephews she loved very much. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in her memory to Breast Cancer Awareness or Autism Awareness organizations. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2020