PAMELA MARY RIGG Pamela Mary Rigg, of Wilmington, died peacefully at the age of 93 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Morningside of Wilmington. Pamela is survived by her 3 children, Barbara Gehrig (Michael), Roger Rigg (Susan) and Louise Farmer, grandchildren Michael Gehrig II (Lindsey), Caroline Gehrig, Torie Gehrig, Derek Farmer, Jonathan J. Rigg, Michael Jonathan Autrey, and great grandchildren Ford and Grant Gehrig and Michael Isaac Autrey. She was born in Hitchen, England and came to America in 1947 as a war bride. Pamela moved to Wilmington, in 1998, after a career in education in Ohio, where she was the Assistant Superintendent of Cuyahoga County Schools. She embraced Wilmington enthusiastically, living in the Historic District and volunteering at the Bellamy Mansion and the Latimer House. She also served as a docent at the Cameron Museum of Art & volunteered at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She loved attending events at the Thalian Hall, going to restaurants with friends, travel, reading and daily walks on the River Walk. There will be a virtual service on Saturday, August 1, with a celebration of life to follow in the future.



