PAT ANDERSON MULVEY Pat Anderson Mulvey, age 81 passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3rd, 2020. He fought a valiant fight against three cancers. Pat was born on September 20, 1938, in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Elmer Anderson and Martha Mulvey and called Wilmington, NC his home. He is also preceded in death by his oldest son Danny Mulvey. He served his country in the US Army as a translator in Germany. After his time in the service, he worked for IBM. He earned his degree from the University of Houston. While working for IBM he was assigned to NASA on the Apollo Program. After he retired he became a dedicated and a lifetime member of Elks Lodge BPO #532. He served in many positions with the lodge. Pat loved music and a good hand of cards. Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Betty Mulvey of Wilmington, NC; son Kevin Gregory of English Mountain, TN; daughter Lisa Koger of Wilmington, NC; daughter Christine Casselli of Fort Worth, TX; six loving grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services are being planned for a later date. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for all of the loving care we received. In loving memory of Pat donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare may be made at tmcfunding.com
