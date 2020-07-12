1/1
Pat Anderson Mulvey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAT ANDERSON MULVEY Pat Anderson Mulvey, age 81 passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3rd, 2020. He fought a valiant fight against three cancers. Pat was born on September 20, 1938, in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Elmer Anderson and Martha Mulvey and called Wilmington, NC his home. He is also preceded in death by his oldest son Danny Mulvey. He served his country in the US Army as a translator in Germany. After his time in the service, he worked for IBM. He earned his degree from the University of Houston. While working for IBM he was assigned to NASA on the Apollo Program. After he retired he became a dedicated and a lifetime member of Elks Lodge BPO #532. He served in many positions with the lodge. Pat loved music and a good hand of cards. Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Betty Mulvey of Wilmington, NC; son Kevin Gregory of English Mountain, TN; daughter Lisa Koger of Wilmington, NC; daughter Christine Casselli of Fort Worth, TX; six loving grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services are being planned for a later date. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for all of the loving care we received. In loving memory of Pat donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare may be made at tmcfunding.com. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 27403 910.791.9099

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved