1/1
Patricia Ann Camposanto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA ANN CAMPOSANTO Patricia Ann Camposanto, age 92, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. She was born on January 24, 1928 in Norwich, CT to the late Leroy Miner and Christina (Tringe) Miner. Patricia spent most of her life in Wilmington, NC, raising her family of seven children. She was a member of Life Church and active in the Senior Center in Wilmington. Patricia was a retired CNA and an active volunteer at Vintage Value. She was a huge Carolina Panthers fan. Patricia loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia is survived by her children, Tammy Ratcliff and husband, Jim, of Wrightsville Beach, NC, Ross Camposanto of Wilmington, NC, Susan Parker of Wilmington, NC, Snookey Moore of Wilmington, NC, Mike Caviggia and wife, Janet, of Wilmington, NC, Cheryl Hunley of Wilmington, NC, and Linda Desaulniers and husband, Pete, of Norwich, CT; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and four siblings. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by seven siblings. A graveside service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, NC on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2pm with Pastor Tim Blevins officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved