PATRICIA ANN CAMPOSANTO Patricia Ann Camposanto, age 92, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. She was born on January 24, 1928 in Norwich, CT to the late Leroy Miner and Christina (Tringe) Miner. Patricia spent most of her life in Wilmington, NC, raising her family of seven children. She was a member of Life Church and active in the Senior Center in Wilmington. Patricia was a retired CNA and an active volunteer at Vintage Value. She was a huge Carolina Panthers fan. Patricia loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia is survived by her children, Tammy Ratcliff and husband, Jim, of Wrightsville Beach, NC, Ross Camposanto of Wilmington, NC, Susan Parker of Wilmington, NC, Snookey Moore of Wilmington, NC, Mike Caviggia and wife, Janet, of Wilmington, NC, Cheryl Hunley of Wilmington, NC, and Linda Desaulniers and husband, Pete, of Norwich, CT; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and four siblings. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by seven siblings. A graveside service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, NC on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2pm with Pastor Tim Blevins officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.