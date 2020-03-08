|
PATRICIA ANN CELENDER Wilmington - Patricia Ann Witt Celender, 79, passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born on June 9th, 1940 in Chicago, IL to the late George and Irene Wesolawski Witt. Patricia worked for several insurance companies and banks throughout her life. After retirement, she spent many hours exercising and volunteering at the New Hanover Senior Resource Center. She is preceded in death by husband Lou Celender, her parents and sister Rita Hutton Patricia is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Passel (Lenny) and Jill Cole; grandchildren Steven and Eric Cole and Edward and Eva Passel; brother Greg Witt; and special niece Pamela. A funeral mass will be held on March 9, 2020 at 9am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilmington, North Carolina. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver Susan, and for all of her dear friends that facilitated her move from Wilmington to Winston Salem in order for her to be closer to her daughter.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 8, 2020