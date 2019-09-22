|
|
PATRICIA ANN FULFORD CLEMMONS Patricia Ann Fulford Clemmons, 82, of the Holden Beach Community died Friday September 20, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Clemmons was born in Brunswick County on March 25, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Gordon and Beatrice Fulford. She was also preceded in death by her husband Cletis Clemmons. She was a member of Sabbath Home Baptist Church. She and her late husband opened the Seafood Barn Restaurant on the Holden Beach Causeway in 1978. Mrs. Clemmons retired from Brunswick County Schools after twenty years of service. She loved animals and flowers and most of all her family. She also loved to dance and was a dance instructor while working at West Brunswick High School and also she and Cletis will be remembered for dancing at the Holden Beach Pavilion. She enjoyed traveling and cooking and baking. She will always be remembered for being a great story teller. She is survived by two children, Chris Clemmons and wife Beverly of Dacula, Georgia, Heidi Hearrell and husband Cliff of Supply; four grandchildren, Fallon Summerlin, Caleb Walker, Brian Clemmons, Caite Clemmons; four great-grandchildren, Wriston and Laeland Bradsher, Harlen and Salter Summerlin; a honorary child, John Hewett of Supply; a sister, Joan Owens and husband Mark of Supply and her best friend, Erika Morris of Supply. Funeral services will be held Tuesday September 24, 2019 at eleven o'clock in the morning at Sabbath Home Baptist Church with Reverend Rudy Ramphal officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Jerome Walker, Lee Hewett, Grover Hewett, Dale Bryant, Scott Taylor, Phil Phillips. A time of visitation with the family will be Monday evening from six o'clock until eight o'clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia and other times from the home of Heidi and Cliff Hearrell. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019