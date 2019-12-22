|
PATRICIA ANN GODDARD Patricia Ann Goddard, age 70 of Leland passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born in Baltimore, MD on January 26, 1949. Patricia was a member of First Baptist Church of Leland for many years. She was retired from New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she served as a Unit Clerk. Patricia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carl Richard Goddard, Sr.; one son, Carl Richard Goddard, Jr. and one daughter, Terri Goddard Graham (Wendell Graham); her mother, Clara Sykes Kiser; three grandchildren, Brandon Justin Graham (Kristin), Rebeka Mae Aman (Justin), and Bobbie Anne Graham; two great grandchildren, Shelby Rayne Aman and Joshua Kenneth Dallas Aman; one brother , Thomas Murphy Geare; and one sister, Virginia George; a special nephew, Zach Goddard, along with other nieces and nephews and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Thomas Geare and a sister, Deborah Marie Goddard. Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 to 4 pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Village Road Chapel. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Leland officiated by Dr. Steve Ellis and Rev. Chris Hall. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or Breast Cancer Awareness. She would always want us to remember one of her favorite scripture verses, Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you", declares the Lord, "Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Village Road Chapel, 525 Village Rd., Leland, NC 28451 910-383-3511.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 22, 2019