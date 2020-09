I Will miss my dear friend of 70 years or more!! Pat was a great friend,wife,mother,cook, baker !! There wasn’t any thing she could do if she put her mind to it!! She was loved by so many!! Her godchild said she was the best godmother!! She was my friend n I will remember her to my dying day!! My fellow 7 Dwarf!! I loved you, Pat! I am so sad!!



Marjorie Vitale. (Young)

Friend