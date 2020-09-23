PATRICIA ANN SULLIVAN FERGUSON Patricia Ann Sullivan Ferguson, 79, went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. She was born in Brunswick County, NC on September 4, 1941 daughter to the late David and Annie Sullivan. She is also preceded in death by her brothers: Calvin, William, James, Roy Thomas and Sidney Sullivan and sister, Virginia Flowers. Patricia is survived by her husband, Fred Tillman Ferguson; son, David Eichorn and wife, Carole; daughter, Teresa Fisher; grandsons: Mitchell Fisher, daughter Amelia and Adam Fisher, sons, Grayson and Hudson; stepdaughters, Ann Malpass and Marvina Ferguson; sisters: Margaret Raynor, Linda Rabon and Ann Eddins; brother, Wayne Sullivan. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28411. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.coblegreenlawn.com