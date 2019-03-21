|
PATRICIA ANN THOMPSON MAHONEY Patricia Ann Thompson Mahoney, 85, passed away on March 16, 2019 at Duke University Hospital surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Richard G. Thompson, and her second husband of six years, Edward L. Mahoney. After 40 years of teaching, Patricia retired to Wilmington in 1997. She loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, traveling and relaxing at the beach. She was an active member of the community and of the Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary. Patricia is survived by her son, Paul Thompson (Tami), of Cypress, TX; son, Mark Thompson (Robin), of Colorado Springs, CO, daughter Carole Thompson LeVine (Robert) of Durham, NC and six grandchildren. She will be very missed by all. For a more detailed obituary, please go to https://www.hallwynne.com/obituaries/.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2019