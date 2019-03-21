Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Thompson Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Thompson Mahoney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Thompson Mahoney Obituary
PATRICIA ANN THOMPSON MAHONEY Patricia Ann Thompson Mahoney, 85, passed away on March 16, 2019 at Duke University Hospital surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Richard G. Thompson, and her second husband of six years, Edward L. Mahoney. After 40 years of teaching, Patricia retired to Wilmington in 1997. She loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, traveling and relaxing at the beach. She was an active member of the community and of the Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary. Patricia is survived by her son, Paul Thompson (Tami), of Cypress, TX; son, Mark Thompson (Robin), of Colorado Springs, CO, daughter Carole Thompson LeVine (Robert) of Durham, NC and six grandchildren. She will be very missed by all. For a more detailed obituary, please go to https://www.hallwynne.com/obituaries/.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.