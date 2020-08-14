PATRICIA CARNEY FILIPPINI Patricia Carney Filippini, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home in Wilmington, NC with her family at her side. She was born March 20, 1933 in Wilmington. Her parents were the late James & Annie Carney. She is the last of her siblings to pass away - she was preceded in death by her brothers: Woodrow, Walter & Alan Carney, and her sister Pearl Carney Wells. She was the widow of her late husband, Nello Filippini from Rome, NY, who passed away in Dec 1998. She was a graduate of New Hanover High School & attended nursing school in Wilmington. After marrying Nello, they moved from Wilmington to upstate NY for several years, then returned to Wilmington in 1968 where they raised their 3 children & built a business together beginning in the 1970s - All Span Building Systems, Inc. She is survived by her 3 children: Nello Filippini Jr (Christina Filippini -daughter in-law), Carla Filippini-Webster (widow of the late James Webster) , and Caroline Filippini-Parker (Tony Parker - son in-law); and her 3 grandchildren: Christianna Webster, Olivia and Patrick Mason. There will be a private family service on Friday, August 14, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store