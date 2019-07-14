|
PATRICIA COBB MOOREFIELD Patricia Cobb Moorefield, 69, of Wilmington, NC, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1949, in Fort Jackson, SC, the daughter of the late Edith Hill Cobb and Jason Hylton Cobb. She was preceded in death by her husband of over thirty-one years, Bruce Moorefield. She is survived by her son, Jason Moorefield of Cary, NC; daughter, Ashley Moorefield Green (Joseph Green) of Wilmington, NC; brother, Burton Cobb of Largo, FL; brother, Ronald Cobb of Trinity, NC; and sister, Cheryl Cobb Helsabeck of High Point, NC. Raised in High Point, she later moved to Wilmington to start her life with Bruce. There she enjoyed a thirty year career with Lincoln Financial as the Office Manager. Once retired, Pat enjoyed traveling, junking at flea markets, and spending time with her family. In her later years, she added to her hobbies with dancing classes, painting, and volunteering. Always thinking of others, she was proud to start a painting class at the Katie B. Hines Senior Center and was happy to help others through her church, The River. Pat was selfless, generous, and would go over and beyond for family, friends, and even strangers. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel with Bryce Wood officiating. As Pat would prefer and in her memory, the family requests casual dress for the service. Memorial donations may be made to Katie B. Hines Senior Center, Inc., 308 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 14, 2019