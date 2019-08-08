|
PATRICIA ELIZABETH CAUDILL 1945 - 2019 Patricia Elizabeth Caudill 74, of Greenup KY went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Wilmington NC on April 2, 1945 a daughter of the late John & Alta Vera Ellen Cheers Prichard. She attended the Mt. Olivet Old Regular Baptist Church. She was preceded in death along with her parents by a son, Steven Edward Caudill; two brothers, John Richard Pritchard and Charles Douglas Prichard and a sister, Deborah Annette Prichard. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ned Caudill; a son, Emmett Scott Caudill and his wife Pamela; a daughter, Teresa Lyn Coffee and her husband Cluade; eight grandchildren, Kate (Rob) Drew, Emmett Scott (Summer) Caudill Jr., Jessica (Ben) Sprunt, Steven Eric Caudill, Monica Caudill, Michael Coffee, Holly Caudill and Zachary Coffee; 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Wright's Funeral Home in Greenup KY by Elders of the Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Harper Cemetery in Greenup County. Visitation will be after 6:00 PM, Thursday August 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 8, 2019