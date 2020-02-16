|
PATRICIA HUFHAM BELL Patricia Hufham Bell, age 69 of Wilmington passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born in Wilmington on June 21, 1950 to the late Albert Hufham and Mary Autry Hufham. Patricia was the widow of Marshall Allen "Butch" Bell. She was a professional Hairstylist and served her many customers at Eclipse Beauty Salon on Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Ellison and wife Tammy, Julie Ellison, Daniel Ellison, and Matthew Bell and wife Brandy; grandchildren, Logan, Zander, Dominic, Tyler, Brent, Christian, Brittany, Danika, Luke, and Alexa; great grandchildren, Brenden, Amoura, Milla, Braelyn. Brother, Tommy Cavenaugh, and sister, Bertha McIntosh. Preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bobby Autry and James Hufham. Nieces, Margaret McGirt, Deborah & Butch Tracy, Sharon Rice, Charlene & Mike Ladner, and Valorie & Tony Stanley. Preceded in death by a niece Sue Watkins. Memorial service will be held 7 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel by Rev. William Cooper. The family will see friend an hour prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2020